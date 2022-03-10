After giving assurances that no recruits were involved in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry finally acknowledged their participation when several of them were taken prisoner.
Before launching the military action, President Vladimir Putin had given firm instructions that no recruit should be called to arms, and had personally given his guarantee to that effect. Consequently, he immediately took the matter before the military prosecutor with a view to identifying and punishing the officers responsible.
