During his 10 March 2022 briefing, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman General Igor Konashenkov specified that documents from US military biological laboratories in Ukraine reveal that the Pentagon was "working on pathogens of birds, bats and reptiles in Ukraine in 2022, with a further transition to studying the possibility of transmitting African swine fever and anthrax."

According to him: “The documents show that experiments with bat coronaviruses have been conducted in biolaboratories funded by the United States in Ukraine.”

– In 2018, General Igor Kirillov - Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces attached to the Russian Defense Ministry - puzzled over the similarity between the agent Russian swine fever agent and those found at the Richard Lugar Center, labeled Georgia-2007.

– In 2021, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an investigation into the role played by the US military laboratory at Fort Detrick in the Covid-19 pandemic.

– On 14 January 2022, Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaitandzhieva published documents derived from the Pentagon and the Richard Lugar Center substantiating that the Fort Detrick laboratory was conducting dangerous experiments in Georgia and Ukraine on soldiers from these two countries.

– On 7 March 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry disclosed the existence US military laboratories in Ukraine.

– On 8 March, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the Pentagon to provide an explanation for the 336 biological laboratories it operates under various designations in 30 countries.

– On 9 March, the State Department responded through a press release: "The United States does not own or operate any chemical or biological laboratories in Ukraine, it is in full compliance with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and Biological Weapons Convention, and it does not develop or possess such weapons anywhere."