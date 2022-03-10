On 9 March 2022, Tucker Carlson on Fox News featured an excerpt from a hearing, held on 8 March, by Straussian Victoria Nuland before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs. She acknowledges that the United States runs biological weapons research programs in Ukraine.

Mrs. Nuland is Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs. However, according to a statement issued the following day by her boss, the Secretary of State: "The United States does not own or operate any chemical or biological laboratories in Ukraine, it is in full compliance with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and Biological Weapons Convention, and it does not develop or possess such weapons anywhere."