The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (not to be confused with the European Union) decided on 25 February 2022 to temporarily suspend the Russian Federation (photo) from its rights of representation. In a press release, it clarified that this was not tantamount to an exclusion and that Russia still remained a member and, therefore, subject to the European Court of Human Rights.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio hailed the decision as an “indispensable measure” after the “invasion” of Ukraine.

In a report, Senator Andrey Klishas (United Russia) from Krasnoyarsk Krai, in his capacity as President of the Constitutional Council, indicated that his country’s withdrawal from the Council of Europe would have no legal consequences insofar as Russian standards are more rigorous than those of the Council of Europe.

We are heading relentlessly towards Russia’s outright withdrawal.