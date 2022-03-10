British and American diplomats are probing allied states on the possible exclusion of Russia from the Security Council (article 23).

Legally, it would first require an extraordinary meeting of the General Assembly convened by nine members of the Security Council (Article 109). This extraordinary assembly could then amend the Charter of the United Nations (article 6) and then exclude Russia from the Security Council.

Ultimately, the United States could still force it through, by violating Article 109.