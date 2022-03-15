On 13 March 2022, the Russian army leveled the Yavorov military training camp (photo) in Western Ukraine, the largest one in Europe. It was built by the Soviets to carry out simulation exercises for a combat formation deployment and a tank division attack; they ultimately bestowed it to Ukraine. NATO used it for eight years to train soldiers of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense, that is to say the Banderites (Bandera followers or “neo-Nazis,” according to Russian terminology).

Since the beginning of the conflict, the camp had become the hub for the supply of men and equipment to the Ukrainian army. A gigantic delivery, on 12 March, had just taken place from Poland and Romania.

According to the Russian army, at least 180 foreign mercenaries were killed, which the Ukrainian government unconvincingly denied.

This case illustrates that:

– Contrary to NATO’s repeated claims, NATO soldiers have been present in Ukraine for eight years. Innumerable photos can be found on the internet attesting to this fact.

– The weapons destroyed were probably worth several hundred million dollars. They were donated by the European Union and the United States.