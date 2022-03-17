On 13 March 2022, Ukrainian television channel 24 (24 Канал) - controlled by the TRK Group of Kateryna Kit-Sadova (wife of the Lviv mayor) - broadcast a show hosted by Fakhrudin Sharafmal.

This is what he said on the air:

“I know that as a journalist, I have to be objective, I have to be balanced, in order to report information to you with a cold heart, but to tell you the truth, it’s very hard to hold on now, especially at a time like this, and since we are called Nazis, fascists, and so on in Russia – I will allow myself to quote Adolf Eichmann, who said that in order to destroy a nation, you must destroy, first of all, children. Because if you kill the parents, the children will grow up and take revenge. However, by killing children, they will never grow up, and the nation will disappear.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot kill Russian children because the rules of war forbid it, and it is prohibited by various conventions, including the Geneva Convention. But I am not from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And when I get the chance to take down Russians, I will definitely do it.

"Since you call me a Nazi, I adhere to the doctrine of Adolf Eichmann, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that you and your children never live on this earth so that you can feel what it is like when innocent civilians die and bear all the pain and suffering. You say you didn’t start this war, you don’t want it, it’s Putin’s fault. But we haven’t started it either. Now you must understand, it is no longer about peace, it is about the victory of the Ukrainian people.

"We need victory. And if we have to slaughter your families to do it – I’ll be one of the first to do it. Glory to the nation! And hope that there will never be such a nation as Russia and the Russians on this earth again because they are just scum who are destroying this land. If the Ukrainians have the opportunity, which they are basically doing right now, to destroy, slaughter, kill, and strangle the Muscovites. And I hope that everyone contributes and whacks at least one Moskal.”

The video of this rant is being played non-stop on Russian television as proof of the true nature of Ukrainian “nationalists”.

The Russian diplomatic mission brought the matter before the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation, the international organization emanating from the Helsinki agreements.