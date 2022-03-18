The People’s Republic of Donestk announced that it killed three American instructors - Captain Michael Hawker, Lieutenant Logan Shrum and Lieutenant Cruz Toblin - during the battle of Marinka. Their identity could be established by searching their backpacks.
In December 2021, the Pentagon had sent instructors to Ukraine to teach “non-traditional combat methods.” Officially, they had been pulled out at the start of the conflict.
