Chechnya governor Ramzan Kadyrov (photo), announced that thousands of Chechen volunteers had gone to join their brothers in the fight against the Banderites (“neo-Nazis”, according to Russian terminology) in Ukraine.

Adam Delimkhanov (Chechen MP in the Russian Duma) was there to welcome them when they reached the Donbass.

In 2007, the Ukrainian banderites had arrived in Chechnya (then called the "Islamic Emirate of Ichkeria") to band together with the Arab jihadists against Russia. Governor Kadyrov has already announced that he will pay a hefty reward for any pro-Bandera leader made prisoner or killed.