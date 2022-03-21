Israeli Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy finally agreed to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but not in a plenary session. The interview was therefore conducted via zoom, with some parliamentarians refusing to participate.

President Zelensky’s address was specifically tailored for Israeli MPs. He called on them to come to the aid of the Ukrainian people just as they had helped the Jews during World War II in the face of Russia’s final solution of the Ukrainian question.

However, during the Nazi Final Solution of the Jewish Question, there were 80,000 SS in Poland versus only 2,600 Ukrainians who helped Jews (Righteous Among the Nations). On the other hand, most of the Ukrainian Jews who survived found asylum in Russia.