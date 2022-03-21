After the United Kingdom announced that it would cease all exports to Russia, in violation of WTO rules, the United Russia Party tabled a bill in the Duma to withdraw Russia from the World Trade Organization (WTO) so as not to have to fulfill unilaterally the commitments of the organization.

Globalization as we have known it for thirty years is dying. The splitting of the world into two distinct zones should ultimately bring about the economic downfall of the West.