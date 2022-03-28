European Council President Charles Michel, who hosted US President Joe Biden in the context of the Ukrainian crisis, confirmed that an agreement had been reached on the transfer of personal data belonging to European Internet users to the US.

The previous agreement had been invalidated in July 2020 by the Court of Justice of the European Union because it failed protect European Internet users from the violation of their privacy by American multinationals.

It does not appear that the United States has backed down in any way. The European Union has simply lowered its requirements.

Austrian lawyer Max Schrems, who had obtained the annulment of the Safe Harbor agreement in 2015 followed by that of the Privacy Shield in 2020, announced that he would take the matter to the EU Court again.