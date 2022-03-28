Volodomyr Zelensky’s government lashed out against the office of the International Red Cross which was slated to open in Rostov-on-Don (Russia) to deal with the influx of Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Russia.

Unsurprisingly, the Ukrainian government has already rejected any humanitarian corridor leading to Russia and threatens any real Ukrainian escaping to Russia to be tried for treason. He closed the Mariupol humanitarian corridor last week, preferring to see his population entrapped by the banderites (“neo-Nazis” according to Kremlin terminology).

The Zelensky government, like the Banderites, discriminates between "real" Ukrainians of Germanic or Scandinavian origin from "fake" Ukrainians of Slavic origin.

The International Red Cross has disclaimed any involvement in “the forced evacuation of the Ukrainian population to Russia”.