According to RIA-Novosti news agency, the CIA is recruiting former members of the Afghan Khost Protection Force (KPF) - a paramilitary force created by the Agency to carry out the targeted assassination of opponents of the US occupation of their country following the attacks of September 11, 2001 [1]..
The CIA plans to send 400 of these elements to Ukraine to hunt down and eliminate personalities unsympathetic to the Banderites, President Zelensky and NATO.
[1] Afghanistan : Militias Governance and their Disputed Leadership. Taliban, ISIS, US Proxy Militais, Extrajudicial Killings, War Crimes and Enforced Disappearances, Musa Khan Jalalzai, Vij Books India Pvt Ltd (2020)
Stay In Touch
Follow us on social networks
Subscribe to weekly newsletter