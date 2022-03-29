According to RIA-Novosti news agency, the CIA is recruiting former members of the Afghan Khost Protection Force (KPF) - a paramilitary force created by the Agency to carry out the targeted assassination of opponents of the US occupation of their country following the attacks of September 11, 2001 [1]..

The CIA plans to send 400 of these elements to Ukraine to hunt down and eliminate personalities unsympathetic to the Banderites, President Zelensky and NATO.