The business undertakings of Hunter Biden (son of President Joe Biden) have turned into a trendy soap opera for American Republicans.

Senators Chuck Grassley (Republican-IA) and Ron Johnson (Republican-WI) have just disclosed evidence of money transfers from Chinese companies close to the Communist Party to Hunter Biden, addressed either to him personally or to companies controlled by him.

Sums of $100,000 here, $5 million there, plus a few additional million elsewhere.

It has so far been established that the president’s son controls the main Ukrainian gas companies, and acts as an intermediary between Ukrainian biomilitary laboratories and the Pentagon.

In addition, emails and text messages released by The Epoch Times (Falun Gong) shine a light on various frauds and on the involvement of the President of the United States.