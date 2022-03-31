The Russian State Vnesheconombank (VEB) and the Indian Central Bank have set up an internet platform to replace the SWIFT system between their two banks.
It should become operational by 11 April 2022.
The Russian State Vnesheconombank (VEB) and the Indian Central Bank have set up an internet platform to replace the SWIFT system between their two banks.
It should become operational by 11 April 2022.
by Thierry Meyssan
by Thierry Meyssan
by Thierry Meyssan
Russia, India supplant SWIFT system
Hunter Biden cashed in on millions of dollars from China
CIA preparing targeted assissinations in Ukraine
Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
by Thierry Meyssan, Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
by Joseph R. Biden Jr., Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
Stay In Touch
Follow us on social networks
Subscribe to weekly newsletter