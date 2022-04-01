Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested sixty members of the neo-Nazi network MKU (“Maniacs Cult of Murder”) in 23 different regions across Russia. The MKU was created by a 22-year-old Ukrainian, Yegor Krasnov (photo), under the auspices of the Ukrainian special services. In addition to weapons, the Russian police seized telecommunication devices containing message exchanges with Krasnov.

In December 2021, the FSB had already arrested 106 MKU members as part of an investigation into 11 murders committed in Russia. The Ukrainian authorities had denied their involvement and claimed that the group was no longer active in Ukraine.