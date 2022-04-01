A huge fire broke out at an oil depot on the outskirts of the Russian city of Belgorod. 2 Gazprom workers were killed and the town was partially evacuated.

According to Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, two Ukrainian helicopters penetrated Russian airspace at a very low altitude and struck the facility, located 35 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the action was a bad omen for the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

In Kiev, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba declined to comment on the incident, arguing that he did not have access to all military information. For his part, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry refused to confirm or deny the attack. ‎