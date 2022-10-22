In August, Voltaire Network started publishing a monthly bulletin devoted to international relations. To date, it has appeared in German, Spanish, French, Italian and Dutch. Given its success, we are making it available in English.
This bulletin is normally paid for, but you may download number 11 for free. You will no longer be able to pass it up.
– Annual subscription : 150 €
or
– Monthly subscription : 15 €
20221021 Voltaire 11 (EN)
(PDF - 149.1 kb)
