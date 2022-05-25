Washington admitted to running 336 biological laboratories in 30 countries around the world, including 26 in Ukraine. However, documents seized by the Russian military suggest that the United States actually signed contracts with 49 countries, far more than it has acknowledged.

According to Washington, these contracts do not violate the 1975 Biological Weapons Convention, despite the fact that they were drawn up by a branch of the Pentagon, the Federal Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). .

The Russian military claims that the DTRA conducted biological experiments on mentally ill Ukrainians at Psychiatric Hospital No. 1 (Streletchye village, Kharkov region) and used a tuberculosis agent to infect the population based in the Slavianoserbsk district ( Lugansk People’s Republic).

The US military biological laboratories in Ukraine have already been discussed at the Security Council on 11 March 2022. The United States explained that, far from developing new biological weapons, its cooperation with Ukraine in this connection aimed exclusively at destroying the remnants of Soviet programs in this area. However, this does not address the fact that programs of this nature have been carried out in at least 30 countries, nor does it explain the funds allocated to them, and even less that they have been continuing for thirty years.

The Chinese press has, meanwhile, brought out the fact that, in the 1980s, the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases had dispersed Aedes aegypti mosquitoes - a known vector of dengue, chikungunya, Zika and other virused - on its own population in the State of Georgia. Today the DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) conducts research on “Insect allies”.

Officially it is about transforming insects into cyborgs (photo) so that they may genetically modify plants to increase their yield, but unofficially the opposite could be true: to sterilize crops in enemy countries and generate famines, as warned by Science in 2018 [1]

For the Chinese press, it is this objective that accounts for the dissemination of the DTRA’s experiments in all the countries around Russia and China.

The export ban on Russian potash fertilizers is hampering agriculture in many countries, particularly in Africa. The scattering of naval mines off Ukraine prevents the export of Ukrainian crops to Africa and Asia. This situation poses a serious danger of global famine, which the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has already called out.