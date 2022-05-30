Ukrainian bill n° 7214 banning "the propaganda of the Russian neo-Nazi totalitarian regime, the armed aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation as a terrorist state, and the symbols used by armed and other military formations of the Russian Federation in war against Ukraine" entered into force on 22 May 2022. It aims to seize the goods of all those accused of supporting Russia (comprising nearly the entire Donbass population). This measure also applies to those who equate Banderite ideology to Nazism.

Stepan Bandera was in charge of the murder of 1.6 million Ukrainians, including more than 1 million Jews, during the Second World War. He was not tried at Nuremberg because he had already started collaborating with the CIA after serving the Gestapo. This criminal against humanity was proclaimed “hero of the nation” by President Viktor Yushchenko [1].

Russia’s non-negotiable condition for peace is the destruction of the monuments erected in the memory of Stepan Bandera and the renaming of the public buildings bearing his name. President Vladimir Putin has set the "denazification of Ukraine" as a goal for the Russian Army.

In addition, a bill under discussion (n° 7314) looks to suppress Ukrainian nationality to all citizens who, having been called-up for military service, decided either to dodge the draft or to leave the country. This provision contravenes the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This bill was drawn up by Donbass lawyer and parliamentarian Dmytro Lubinets, famous for having obtained the abrogation by the Constitutional Court of an anti-corruption law prescribed by the European Union.