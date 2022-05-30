In an interview she gave to Die Welt am Sonntag, Europol director Catherine De Bolle, of Belgian nationality, expressed her concern about the possible inpouring of arms into Europe in the context of the Ukraine war.

We had reported that two-thirds of US and European weapons bound for Ukraine do not reach their destination, but pile up in Kosovo and Albania in order to rearm Daesh in the Sahel [1].

Without venturing down that path, Commissioner De Bolle pointed out that for three decades criminal groups have used weapons from the Yugoslav conflicts in Europe. Consequently, she announced the establishment of an international working group responsible for monitoring the tracking of these weapons and the entry of potential terrorists into the European Union.

This is the first time that Europol has shown an interest not only in jihadists, but also in Banderites.