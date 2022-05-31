The Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, organized this year’s Davos meeting to whip up support for Ukraine against Russia. He not only allowed Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk to set up a “Russian War Crimes House,” but he arranged for key speeches to be delivered at the plenary sessions, including one from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This unconditional support for the Banderites can be explained if one looks into Klaus Schwab’s origin. Contrary to his family legend, he is the son of a Wehrmacht general (photo). He was decorated not only for his military feats during the two World Wars, but for his actions in the Ottoman Empire/Turkey during the genocide of Christians, mainly Armenians.

In the 70s and 80s, Klaus Schwab was one of the directors at Escher Wyss & Cie (taken over by Sulzer AG) which played an important role in the atomic research program during apartheid in South Africa; contribution that was carried out in violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 418.

With the help of then European Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Frenchman Raymond Barre (member of the Trilateral Commission), he created a circle of business leaders that became the World Economic Forum. This name change was made with the help of the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), the employers’ branch of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED/CIA). This is why he was registered in 2016 with the Bilderberg Group (an influential body of NATO) as an international civil servant, a status which he has never officially occupied.

A transhumanist and promoter of equitable globalization, he is the author of The Great Reset, a prospective reflection on what civilization could become.