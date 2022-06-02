An exercise simulating a global monkeypox outbreak was organized, in March 2021, by the Nuclear Threat Initiative and the Munich Security Conference. As the annual meeting in Munich could not be held due to the Coronavirus pandemic, video discussions took place in February.

Monkeypox only appeared in Europe and North America in May 2022.

The Nuclear Threat Initiative had organized other comparable exercises in 2020 and 2019. They were coordinated in conjunction with the World Health Organization and the World Bank. No information has filtered regarding the 2022 session (photo).

These exercises are separate from those organized in the context of the Davos Forum by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.