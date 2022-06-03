Notes taken, on 9 June 1996, by American/Israeli diplomat Dore Gold, during the interview that took place in Washington between newly-elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Bill Clinton, were released by the Israel State Archives.

Dore Gold’s notes shed light on the outlook held by former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who had just been assassinated. He would have been willing to have Clinton give back the Golan in exchange for, at minimum, a peace guarantee on the part of Syria. Netanyahu failed to voice his basic opposition to Rabin’s position, but on the contrary led President Clinton to believe that he would be on board with it.

Ultimately, it was the succeeding Prime Minister, Ehud Barack, who negotiated with Bill Clinton and Syrian president Hafez El-Aassad in Geneva the restitution of the Golan. However, for an unknown reason, upon returning to Israel Barack reversed gear.