Israel is said to have improved its F-35s, which have a range of 1,400 kilometers, so that they can strike Iran, located 400 kilometers away.

All Israeli air operations in Iran have had to be abandoned up to now due to in-flight refueling requirements. A solution had been found in 2008 via the leasing of airports in Georgia, which were, however, destroyed on the first day of the South Ossetia war.