President Donal Trump’s economic adviser, Peter Navarro, was brutally arrested by the FBI while boarding a domestic flight. He is charged with contempt of Congress and risks a two-year prison sentence for failing to appear before the U.S. House Select Committee inquiry into January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Peter Navarro is an internationally recognized expert on trade with China. He was the first in the West to warn about the consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic. In particular, he put out a document on the 2020 electoral fraud.