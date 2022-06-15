Damascus International Airport was bombed by the Israeli air force on 10 June 2022. The only runway in good condition was seriously damaged, together with several buildings. All activities were suspended, yet the Syrian Transport Minister has announced that the airport will soon be reopened.

Following each of its air strikes, Israel invariably makes the unverifiable claim to have obliterated Hezbollah and/or Iranian targets. However, it should be noted that Beirut airport, through which many Iranian weapons go through, was not touched.