General John Allen, former President Barack Obama’s special envoy for the global coalition countering the Islamic State, resigned as president of the Brookings Institution amid an FBI investigation.

He is accused of having secretly lobbied on behalf of Qatar during the crisis involving the emirate and Saudi Arabia in 2017.

The Brookings Institution has associates in China, India, and Qatar.

American think tanks are no longer so much research centers as lobbies sold to the highest bidder.