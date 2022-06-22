According to a study published by the New England Journal of Medicine, previous Covid infection provides better protection from the Omicron variant than anti-Covid vaccines.
This study, carried out in Qatar from December 2021 to February 2022 [1], corroborates the one carried out in Israel from August to September 2021 [2].
