Laut einer Studie, die vom New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlicht wurde, schützt die Infektion mit Covid-19 mehr vor der Omikron-Variante als Covid-Impfstoffe.
Diese Studie, die von Dezember 2021 bis Februar 2022 in Katar durchgeführt wurde [1], bestätigt jene, die von August bis September 2021 in Israel durchgeführt wurde [2].
Horst Frohlich
