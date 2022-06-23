Volgens een studie, gepubliceerd in het New England Journal of Medicine, biedt een eerdere infectie met Covid-19 meer bescherming tegen de Omicron-variant dan anti-Covid-vaccins.

Deze studie, die van december 2021 tot februari 2022 in Qatar is uitgevoerd [1], bevestigt de studie die van augustus tot september 2021 in Israël is uitgevoerd [2].