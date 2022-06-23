Volgens een studie, gepubliceerd in het New England Journal of Medicine, biedt een eerdere infectie met Covid-19 meer bescherming tegen de Omicron-variant dan anti-Covid-vaccins.
Deze studie, die van december 2021 tot februari 2022 in Qatar is uitgevoerd [1], bevestigt de studie die van augustus tot september 2021 in Israël is uitgevoerd Erreur ! Référence de lien hypertexte non valide [2].
openbaararchief.nl
[1] «Effects of Previous Infection and Vaccination on Symptomatic Omicron Infections», Heba N. Altarawneh, M.D., Hiam Chemaitelly, Ph.D., Houssein H. Ayoub, Ph.D., Patrick Tang, M.D., Ph.D., Mohammad R. Hasan, Ph.D., Hadi M. Yassine, Ph.D., Hebah A. Al-Khatib, Ph.D., Maria K. Smatti, M.Sc., Peter Coyle, M.D., Zaina Al-Kanaani, Ph.D., Einas Al-Kuwari, M.D., Andrew Jeremijenko, M.D., Anvar H. Kaleeckal, M.Sc., Ali N. Latif, M.D., Riyazuddin M. Shaik, M.Sc., Hanan F. Abdul-Rahim, Ph.D., Gheyath K. Nasrallah, Ph.D., Mohamed G. Al-Kuwari, M.D., Adeel A. Butt, M.B., B.S., Hamad E. Al-Romaihi, M.D., Mohamed H. Al-Thani, M.D., Abdullatif Al-Khal, M.D., Roberto Bertollini, M.D., M.P.H., and Laith J. Abu-Raddad, Ph.D., New England Journal of Medicine, June 15. 2022.
[2] «Protection and Waning of Natural and Hybrid Immunity to SARS-CoV-2, Yair Goldberg, Ph.D., Micha Mandel, Ph.D., Yinon M. Bar-On, M.Sc., Omri Bodenheimer, M.Sc., Laurence S. Freedman, Ph.D., Nachman Ash, M.D., Sharon Alroy-Preis, M.D., Amit Huppert, Ph.D., and Ron Milo, Ph.D., New England Journal of Medicine, June 9. 2022.
Blijf in contact
Volg ons op sociale netwerken
Subscribe to weekly newsletter