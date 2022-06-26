Our administrator, Alain Benajam, passed away on 26 June 2022 at 11:30 a.m.

He was one of the founders of our organization in 1994, the chairman of our association in France as from 2012, and represented our friends from Donbass since 2014.

He had been an official of the French Communist Party. He worked alongside Nobel physiology laureate Jean Dausset and red billionaire Sylvain Floirat, before founding his own companies.

We thank him for his open-mindedness, for his affection and his dedication.

Our thoughts and friendship go out to his family, especially his wife and two daughters.