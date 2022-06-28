The Ukrainian Parliament is expected to ratify a law prohibiting radio and television stations from broadcasting Russian music.

An exception has been approved for Russian musicians who have condemned their country’s “aggression” against Ukraine.

On the other hand, it applies to all classical Russian authors (Rachmaninoff, Stravinsky, Tchaikovsky and others).

This law comes on the heels of the one censoring all books written in Russian, translated from Russian or published in that language.

All radio and television programmes have already been placed under the control of the Security and Defense Council.