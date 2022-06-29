President Joe Biden proclaimed it loud and clear: "No US boots in Ukraine!." NATO is constantly relaying the same message: the alliance is not at war in Ukraine, it supports the Ukrainian armed forces, but is not involved in the fighting.

However, according to the New York Times, units in charge of logistics have been deployed in Ukraine by the Pentagon and the CIA since the very start of the war. This military personnel is there to supervise the transport of weapons to the front line and give advice to the Ukrainian combat troops.

Canada, France, Lithuania and the United Kingdom have seemingly also stationed men in Ukraine.

This information was leaked just before the Madrid NATO summit.