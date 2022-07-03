The purchase by the Russian Army of two French CAESAR self-propelled guns from the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the modest sum of 120,000 dollars has brought to light the existence of a negotiation channel between Ukrainian officials and Moscow.

The Russian secret services are only interested in advanced armament, having already procured and vetted the most common materials. They have thus set their sights on obtaining samples of the U.S.-made M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. Negotiations are carried out directly with the Ukrainian SBU.

Once acquired, these weapons are dismantled and studied by Russian military engineers.