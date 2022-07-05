Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported that his troops had completely liberated the former Luhansk Oblast, now the Luhansk People’s Republic.

He specified that in the past two weeks, the Ukrainian army had abandoned 12 aircraft, 6 anti-aircraft missile systems and 39 tanks. 166 field artillery and mortar pieces, as well as 216 Ukrainian military vehicles were destroyed. 5,469 Ukrainian soldiers were put out of action, of whom 2,218 died and 3,251 were seriously injured.