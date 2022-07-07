Russia’s State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, basing himself on Jeffrey Sachs’ findings, denounced the responsibility of the United States for fabricating Covid-19.

Jeffrey Sachs is an economist, special consultant to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. He chaired the Lancet Commission of Inquiry which worked for two years on the origins of Covid-19. In May, he put out an appeal for the creation of a truly independent inquiry commission, separate from that of the World Health Organization (WHO) and endowed with special powers [1].

Taking into consideration that only US military bio-laboratories could have engineered this virus, Vyacheslav Volodin called for transparency to be imposed on their activities. Going further in his reasoning, he declared that it is urgent for their activities to be stopped altogether. Finally, he concluded that the United States ought compensate the international community for the damage it caused.