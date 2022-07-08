In compliance with the unilateral European Union sanctions imposed against Russia, traffic between the Federation and its Kaliningrad exclave via both the Polish Suwalki corridor and Lithuanian rail lines was interrupted.

However, international treaties require Poland and Lithuania to guarantee the supply of Kaliningrad.

A discreet agreement has been reached between Moscow and the Brussels Commission which restored conditional transport through the Suwalki corridor, but Lithuania refuses to apply it arguing that the agreement was not approved by the European Council, made up of the Heads of State or government of all EU countries.