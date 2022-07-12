While Liz Cheney, daughter of the former U.S. Vice President, was expelled from the Republican Party because of her battle against former President Donald Trump, it is the major donors of the Democratic Party that came to her rescue.

Film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg, City Group director Jane Fraser, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Baupost Group hedge fund manager Seth Klarman are said to have already made very large donations to her.

According to the polls, Liz Cheney is – for the time being – lagging far behind Republican lawyer Harriet Hageman in the legislative elections.

Liz Cheney was assistant to her father on September 11, 2001. Thereafter, she headed the Iran Syria Policy and Operations Group (ISOG).