In June 2022, British Conservative Party Whip Chris Pincher and former minister was spotted in Lonfon drunk, stalking men at the Carlton Club. Subsequently, on 3 July, several testimonies showed that this was not the first time that he was caught violating the Puritanical moral code of his country’s ruling class. The incident was followed by a spate of resignations from members of Boris Johnson’s governmen (63 employees out of 179). Finally, Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself resigned on July 7 for reasons that were unrelated to his political action.

On 8 July 2022, former Japanese Prime Minister and strongman of his political party, Shinzo Abe, was assassinated while attending an election rally. His father had introduced Reverend Moon’s Unification Church to Japan in the 1950s. The entire Abe clan was closely linked to this church, which is actually a major military, political and religious pressure group and an indispensable tool of the US/CIA during the cold war. At this time, Shinzo Abe and the Moon sect were using all their influence to coax Japan to publicly ally with the United States against the People’s Republic of China.

On 10 July 2022, several young women who attended a summer party hosted by the German Social Democratic Party complained of malaise. Among the participants were German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, SPD parliamentarians and their staff. It appears that at least nine of these women were unknowingly drugged and possibly raped.

On 11 July 2022, in its late morning edition, the French daily Le Monde published the first part of a study on a series of documents delivered to a media consortium, revealing the methods used by the Uber company to entrench itself in various countries. These internal Uber documents show that, as Minister of the Economy, current French President, Emmanuel Macron had facilitated the establishment of this American company in France, notably by changing existing laws designed to hinder Uber’s entry into the French market. For now, none of the disclosed documents allow us to conclude that Uber has bribed Emmanuel Macron.