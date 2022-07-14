An agreement has finally been reached between the European Union and the Russian Federation on supplying Kaliningrad.

Poland and Lithuania are bound by international treaties to allow transit through the Polish Suwalki Corridor and via Lithuanian Railways. However, the illegal EU “sanctions” taken against Russia quickly brought the transit to a standstill. Eventually, Poland reopened the Suwalki corridor to traffic, but Lithuania continued unrelentingly to search trains and to ban embargoed goods.

The impossibility for Moscow to supply its exclave of Kaliningrad constituted a legitimate case for war. The agreement, which establishes a waiver regarding “sanctions”, seems to fully satisfy both parties.