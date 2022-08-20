Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lijan Zhao tweeted on 16 August 2022 that the United States (not al-Qaeda) masterminded the September 11, 2001 attacks.
Until now, Chinese officials have only privately expressed their skepticism about the official version of the 9/11 attacks. Now, they’ve taken it one step further.
Only Sheikh Zayed, Hugo Chávez, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Fidel Castro and Donald Trump had taken the liberty of broaching this taboo subject in public.
