Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lijan Zhao tweeted on 16 August 2022 that the United States (not al-Qaeda) masterminded the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Until now, Chinese officials have only privately expressed their skepticism about the official version of the 9/11 attacks. Now, they’ve taken it one step further.

Only Sheikh Zayed, Hugo Chávez, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Fidel Castro and Donald Trump had taken the liberty of broaching this taboo subject in public.

The tweet captioned US wars, highlighting what Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Pakistan, Yugoslavia and Afghanistan think the US is doing. Then it uses Superman to illustrate what the United States itself thinks it is doing. Finally, it showcases the 9/11 attacks with the caption: “What they [the United States] are actually doing”.