The US Department of Defense sponsored the 2022 Warrior Games, which took place from 19 to 28 August at the Walt Disney World Resort sports complex in Florida. Three hundred ill and injured military service members competed in the Games.

The awards were presented by comedian and journalist Jon Stewart (now on Apple TV), who is a favorite among young people.

A large Ukrainian delegation was the guest of honor. It had been coached for a month in the United Kingdom. It walked off with 57 medals.

The athletes honored at this occurrence include Ihor Halushka from the Azov Regiment and Yulia Palevska from the Right Sector; two“integral nationalist” soldiers.

The participation of banderite soldiers in events organized by the Defense Secretariat can only be explained by the continuous encroachment of the Centuria secret order into the armed forces of Western powers.