The Pentagon is transferring the remaining components of its biological research program from Ukraine to other countries in the region. More than a thousand containers have already been shipped out.

Relations between the Ukrainian authorities and the Pentagon are handled by Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP), one of the companies belonging to Hunter Biden, the U.S. President’s son, and Christopher Heinz, son-in-law of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

When the Russian Ministry of Defense accused the Pentagon of conducting research in Ukraine in contravention of the Biological Weapons Convention, the latter responded that it was only aiming to secure the remnants of the research from the Soviet era. The current transfer does not prove Russia right, but it undermines the US justification.