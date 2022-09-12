In order to halt Kiev’s counter-offensive, on 11 September at 8 p.m., the Russian army bombed the Kharkov CHPP-5 and Zmievskaya CHPP power plants located in the Kharkov region, as well as the Pavlograd CHPP-3 power stations in the Dniepropetrovsk region, and that of Kremenchug in the Poltava region.

The part of Ukraine under Kiev control is without any electricity. All trains are all at a standstill. The counter-offensive was stopped.