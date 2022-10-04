Several US senators are looking into the financing of the London-based start-up Hadean, specialized in the metaverse. The company received funds from the British government and the US CIA – through the Q-Tel investment fund – to develop products for military simulation.
The problem is that Hadean’s funders also includes Chinese internet giant Tencent – operator of QQ, WeChat, etc.
Given the close ties between major Chinese corporations and the People’s Liberation Army, US senators are concerned that Haeden’s military applications could fall into the hands of the Chinese military.
Stay In Touch
Follow us on social networks
Subscribe to weekly newsletter