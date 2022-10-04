Several US senators are looking into the financing of the London-based start-up Hadean, specialized in the metaverse. The company received funds from the British government and the US CIA – through the Q-Tel investment fund – to develop products for military simulation. ‎

The problem is that Hadean’s funders also includes Chinese internet giant Tencent – operator of QQ, WeChat, etc.‎

Given the close ties between major Chinese corporations and the People’s Liberation Army, US senators are concerned that Haeden’s military applications could fall into the hands of the Chinese military.