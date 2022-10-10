For the first time in ten years, the European-Israeli Association Council met in Brussels on 5 October 2022. The Jewish state delegation was led by Minister of Intelligence Elazar Stern. Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke via videoconference from Tel Aviv [1].

Israel was initially expected to participate in the meeting of the European Political Community, recently held in Prague. But in the end it did not materialize since the presence of the Israeli Prime Minister at this meeting of European countries would have induced other guests to withdraw. Until the last minute,‎ Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala did his utmost to convince everyone of the importance of involving Israel, but Tel Aviv preferred not to insist, knowing that the current Israeli government supports Kiev in words, but Moscow in deeds.

The Israeli-European dialogue was relaunched with the signing of an agreement for the delivery of Israeli gas via Egypt. Israeli gas production is expected to increase rapidly after the signing of an Israeli-Lebanese accord fixing maritime borders, likely to occcur before the end of October.