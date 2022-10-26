Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov called for a holy war on 25 October 2022.

In his view, the United States failed in their attempt to starve the Russians over the past decade. They are now setting up Ukrainians to sabotage and attack targets inside the Russian Federation, which must not be tolerated. It is a fight between Satanist forces on the one hand, and believers, Christians and Muslims, on the other.

Also, he called on all Chechens to enlist to defend their faith and their homeland.