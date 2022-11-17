Number 14 of our weekly Newsletter Voltaire, International Newsletter is published.

– Contents of these 10 pages of brief news:

– Editorial: A crypto-Nazi at the head of NATO?

– Midterm elections in the USA: the most expensive elections in history; the battle within the Republican Party between historic Republicans and Jacksonians.

– The Cherokee Nation demands the application of the Treaty of New Echota.

– The UK has trained Ukrainian combat divers.

– Political groups organize an uproar in the French National Assembly and have the deputy against whom they spoke suspended.

– Germany will pay for Ukrainian Jews fleeing the current war.

– Chancellor Scholz and President Xi organize German-Chinese trade behind the backs of the United States and Russia.

– The Dutch government bans a British speaker in the entire Schengen area.

– The Law of the Sea distinguishes shipwrecked people from migrants.

– Political spying on smartphones in Greece.

– The Ukrainian government manages to convince its nationals that they will be in danger as long as the Russian people exists.

– Russia has never threatened to use nuclear weapons, neither strategic nor tactic.

– Marshal Haftar quietly tried in the United States.

– Victory of the revisionist Zionists in the Israeli general elections.

– What Jordan fears with the return of Benjamin Netanyahu.

– The Lebanese Prime Minister buys Afghan mobile phone networks.

– Death threats against former Iraqi Prime Minister who helped murder General Soleimani.

– Iranian leaders are planning their escape.

– The motive for the attack against the former Pakistani Prime Minister.

– The United States protects Uyghur jihadists in Afghanistan.

– China builds a better fighter jet than its US rival by stealing its stealth technology.

– Japanese political parties can no longer be funded by religious sects.

– Members of NATO now refuse to condemn Nazism.

And our documentary supplement: 2 pages of official documents.

Subscribe:

– Annual subscription: 150 euros

– Monthly subscription: 15 euros