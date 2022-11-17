Number 14 of our weekly Newsletter Voltaire, International Newsletter is published.
– Contents of these 10 pages of brief news:
– Editorial: A crypto-Nazi at the head of NATO?
– Midterm elections in the USA: the most expensive elections in history; the battle within the Republican Party between historic Republicans and Jacksonians.
– The Cherokee Nation demands the application of the Treaty of New Echota.
– The UK has trained Ukrainian combat divers.
– Political groups organize an uproar in the French National Assembly and have the deputy against whom they spoke suspended.
– Germany will pay for Ukrainian Jews fleeing the current war.
– Chancellor Scholz and President Xi organize German-Chinese trade behind the backs of the United States and Russia.
– The Dutch government bans a British speaker in the entire Schengen area.
– The Law of the Sea distinguishes shipwrecked people from migrants.
– Political spying on smartphones in Greece.
– The Ukrainian government manages to convince its nationals that they will be in danger as long as the Russian people exists.
– Russia has never threatened to use nuclear weapons, neither strategic nor tactic.
– Marshal Haftar quietly tried in the United States.
– Victory of the revisionist Zionists in the Israeli general elections.
– What Jordan fears with the return of Benjamin Netanyahu.
– The Lebanese Prime Minister buys Afghan mobile phone networks.
– Death threats against former Iraqi Prime Minister who helped murder General Soleimani.
– Iranian leaders are planning their escape.
– The motive for the attack against the former Pakistani Prime Minister.
– The United States protects Uyghur jihadists in Afghanistan.
– China builds a better fighter jet than its US rival by stealing its stealth technology.
– Japanese political parties can no longer be funded by religious sects.
– Members of NATO now refuse to condemn Nazism.
And our documentary supplement: 2 pages of official documents.
